Kathmandu, 12 April :Two patients with dry and fever admitted to the isolation ward of Dadeldhura Hospital in Dadeldhura district have fled from the hospital. According to medics attending them, a 40-year-old woman and a 19-year-old boy ran away without collecting the result of their swab samples. The hospital was waiting for the result of swab samples sent to Kathmandu.

People’s News Monitoring Service