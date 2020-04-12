  • Sunday 12th April 2020
People's Review

Former King announced Rs 20 M donation amount handed over to the government fund

  • Published on: April 12, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 12 April: Former King Gyandra announced 20 million rupees donation amount has been handed over to the government fund to control coronavirus pandemic today.

    The officials from Himani Trust handed over the amount to Mahendra Guragain, secretary, PM’s Office today.

    The former King had announced donation worth 20 million rupees to fight against coronavirus and for treatment of the coronavirus patients.

    The Himani Trust has expressed a great deal of satisfaction for being able to help the government efforts to fight against the pandemic.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

