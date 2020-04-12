  • Sunday 12th April 2020
People's Review

Former King extends New Year greetings to all the Nepalis within country and abroad

  • Published on: April 12, 2020

    • Former King extends New Year greetings to all the Nepalis within country and abroad

    Kathmandu, 12 April: On the eve of Nepali New Year 2077 BS, former King Gyanenra Bir Bikram Shah Dev has wished for happiness, peace and prosperity of all the Nepalis within the country and abroad.

    The former King, citing on present coronavirus pandemic, which has challenged the entire human civilization, has stated that the Vedic Sanatan philosophy, religion, culture, tradition and life style are proven scientific and the universe is going to follow these practices.

    “This is the time to develop national commitment for strengthening our social system, economic system and education on the basis of the Vedic philosophy”, the former King has opined.

    “We are always committed to contribute ourselves for safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and problems faced by the nation and Nepali people,” the former King said.

    “To get rid from the present crisis and possible threats and challenges in days to come, unity among us is obvious”, the former king has remarked.

    “If we fail to understand basic facts of strengthening nationalism and national unity being misguided from the idea of prohibiting anybody else, it will be a historical blunder”.

    “Always Nepali people remain prosperous and happy and the nation remain as high as the Mt. Sagarmatha were our wishes in the past, are today and will remain in future” the former King has stated in his New Year message.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    14 Nepalis died from COVID-19 : NRNA
    14 Nepalis died from COVID-19 : NRNA
    A woman and teenager flee from isolation ward
    A woman and teenager flee from isolation ward
    Former King extends New Year greetings to all the Nepalis within country and abroad
    Former King extends New Year greetings to all the Nepalis within country and abroad
    Nepal’s economic growth expected to fall to a range between 1.5 and 2.8 percent
    Nepal’s economic growth expected to fall to a range between 1.5 and 2.8 percent
    Ncell clears all outstanding dues
    Ncell clears all outstanding dues
    Climate change: A major global threat
    Climate change: A major global threat
    Former King announced Rs 20 M donation amount handed over to the government fund
    Former King announced Rs 20 M donation amount handed over to the government fund
    Nepali dies of COVID-19 in UK
    Nepali dies of COVID-19 in UK
    Three Indians in Birgunj found COVID-19 infected
    Three Indians in Birgunj found COVID-19 infected
    Three Indians in Birgunj test positive for coronavirus
    Three Indians in Birgunj test positive for coronavirus

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology