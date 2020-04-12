  • Sunday 12th April 2020
NA to import emergency medicines and medical equipment from India and China

  Published on: April 12, 2020

    NA to import emergency medicines and medical equipment from India and China

    Kathmandu, 12 April: Neighbouring countries India and China have assured for supply of medicines and medical equipment to control coronavirus pandemic.

    Both the countries have given such an assurance by sending letter to the Nepal Army, reports Annapurna Post daily.

    India has assured to send 60 types of medicines, however, she has denied to supply medical equipment.

    China, on the other hand, has expressed commitment for supplying both medicines and medical equipment.

    Both the countries have stated that all consignments can be delivered at once.

    South Korea has provided the list of medicine manufacturing companies and suppliers. She has stated that if needed, she can play the role of mediator. Singapore and Israel have not responded NA’s letter seeking supply of medical equipment.

    After cancelation of the deal with controversial Omni Group, the government has given responsibility to import medicines and medical equipment to the Nepal Army through a government to government level deal.

