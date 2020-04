Kathmandu, 12 April : According to the Large Taxpayers’ Office (LTO), Ncell today has paid Rs 14 billion 335 million 652 thousand 5 hundred and 46 on Sunday. The LTO had decided to recover Rs 22,445,397,955 from Ncell as capital gain tax on the company’s buyout deal that took place in April 2016. Earlier too, it had paid the tax amount in two installments.

