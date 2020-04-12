  • Sunday 12th April 2020
People's Review

Nepali dies of COVID-19 in UK

  • Published on: April 12, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 12 April : An ex-Gurkha serviceman has died of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Yam Bahadur Malla, 86, of  Waling in Syangja district . According to NRNA, UK he  died while undergoing treatment at the Great Western Hospital in Swindon, Wiltshire.

    Malla is the second Nepali national to die from the deadly virus  in the UK. Earlier, a 66-year-old former British Gurkha soldier had died from the virus on March 17. A total of six Nepalis nationals living aboard have died of the virus. Of them, four deaths have been reported in the United States.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

