Nepal’s economic growth expected to fall to a range between 1.5 and 2.8 percent

  April 12, 2020

    Kathmandu, 12 April : Nepal's economic growth is expected to fall to a range between 1.5 and 2.8 percent in the Fiscal Year 2020 reflecting lower remittances, trade and tourism, and broader disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

    According to the World Bank's latest report 'South Asia Economic Focus'released today, the prolonged outbreak of COVID-19 would impact growth significantly with a further deceleration or contraction in services and industrial production."Economic growth during FY21 is also likely to remain subdued due to the lingering effects of the pandemic with some recovery expected in FY22," the report said.

    14 Nepalis died from COVID-19 : NRNA
    A woman and teenager flee from isolation ward
    Former King extends New Year greetings to all the Nepalis within country and abroad
    Ncell clears all outstanding dues
    Climate change: A major global threat
    Former King announced Rs 20 M donation amount handed over to the government fund
    Nepali dies of COVID-19 in UK
    Three Indians in Birgunj found COVID-19 infected
    Three Indians in Birgunj test positive for coronavirus
