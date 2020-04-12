Nepal’s economic growth expected to fall to a range between 1.5 and 2.8 percent

Kathmandu, 12 April : Nepal’s economic growth is expected to fall to a range between 1.5 and 2.8 percent in the Fiscal Year 2020 reflecting lower remittances, trade and tourism, and broader disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the World Bank’s latest report ‘South Asia Economic Focus’released today, the prolonged outbreak of COVID-19 would impact growth significantly with a further deceleration or contraction in services and industrial production.”Economic growth during FY21 is also likely to remain subdued due to the lingering effects of the pandemic with some recovery expected in FY22,” the report said.

People’s News Monitoring Service