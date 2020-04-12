  • Sunday 12th April 2020
NRN South Korea provides test kits

  • Published on: April 12, 2020

    Kathmandu, 12 April: The association of the Non Resident Nepalis in South Korea has sent four thousand pieces of coronavirus testing kits to the Nepal government.

    Secretary of the Association Yadavprasad Koirala handed over the kits to the Nepal government at a function organized in the Health Ministry.

    NRN South Korea had collected donation with the slogan “One Nepali, one health kit” NRN South Korea’s central committee member B Mani Dahal said that a large quantity of the medical equipment collected for Nepal is yet to arrive Kathmandu from China. Presently medical kits and personal protective equipment only have been handed over to the government worth 14 million rupees.

    From one kit test can be conducted for ten persons. Result can be obtained within three hours, it is learnt.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

