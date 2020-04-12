Oli-Dahal relations turn cold

Kathmandu, 12 April: Of late, relations between PM and chairman KP Sharma Oli and another party chairman Pushpakamal Dahal has become cold.

According to the Home Ministry sources, PM Oli asked to the present the list of candidates to be promoted to the post of Nepal Police DIG.

In the list, chairman Dahal recommended SSP Ganesh Aire’s name was included by Home Minister Rambahadur Thapa. Dahal had asked to put Aire’s name as No 1 DIG, however, Thapa had kept him at fifth number.

Finally, the PM instructed to exclude Aire’s name from the list of promotion.

On the appointment of the Nepal Rastra Bank’s governor also, Dahal had desired to assign Min Bahadur Shrestha but the PM, without consulting Dahal, has assigned Maha Prasad Adhikari.

While assigning Gopalnath Yogi as the acting general secretary of the Federal Parliament Secretariat also, Oli and Dahal were unable to develop consensus, reports Annapurna Post daily.

After the meeting of secretariat members at Bamdev Gautam’s residence in Bhaisepati, Dahal-Oli relations have become cold and there is no improvement in relations between them.

People’s News Monitoring Service