Three Indians in Birgunj found COVID-19 infected

Kathmandu, 12 April: Three Indian nationals currently staying at Jame Masjid in Chhakpaiya, Birgunj, who are undergoing treatment at the Isolation Ward in Narayani Hospital in Birjung are found infected with coronavirus pandemic.

Their first test conducted in Hetauda was found positive and later retest was conducted at central lab in Teku. There also, report was confirmed positive.

The Indian nationals are from Uttar Pradesh and were staying at Jame Masjid in Birgunj for last 15 days. On Thursday, they were admitted at the Narayeni Hospital.

Along with three new cases, total coronavirus patients have reached 12.

People’s News Monitoring Service