Three Indians in Birgunj test positive for coronavirus

  • Published on: April 12, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 12 April : Three Indian nationals currently in Birgunj, have tested positive for Covid-19. Their samples were collected for testing in Birgunj and sent to Hetauda -based lab for testing, the result came out positive according health workers in Hetauda. The samples were then sent to National Health Lab in Kathmandu, which also confirmed transmissionion in the three people. A highly placed source at the Ministry of Health and Population too has confirmed it. “The ministry is preparing to make it public,” the source said. Details are awaited.

