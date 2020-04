Kathmandu, 13 April: A 19-year-old boy in quarantine in Rautahat has been tested coronavirus positive, confirmed the Health Ministry.

Along with a new case in Rautahat, a 65 year old woman in Kailali was reported coronavirus positive today, said the Ministry. Total two cases have been reported today with a total number of 14 coronavirus positive in the country.

People’s News monitoring Service