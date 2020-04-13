China provides medical supplies

Kathmandu, 13 April :Xi’an municipality of China’s Shaanxi Provincehas has provided medical supplies to Nepal in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The medical supply include 30,000 disposable medical masks, 1,000 N95 masks, 500 protective suits, 100 goggles, 30 forehead thermometers, and a ventilator. These medical supplies are for use in hospitals of Butwal Sub-Metropolitan City, Kathmandu and Dhulikhel, according to the Trans-Himalayan Friendship Society Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service