  • Monday 13th April 2020
People's Review

Fully-filled gas cylinders now available

  • Published on: April 13, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 13 April : Fully-filled gas cylinders are now available in the market. As per the  Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) ‘s directions,  the gas bottling industries to have begun to sell fully-filled gas cylinders. NOC and LP Gas Industries Association, in coordination with the local administration have eased the supply of cooking gas. Earlier, the consumers had procured half-filled cylinders. According to NOC, some 1.1 million half-filled cylinders were sold throughout the country in the past two weeks.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

