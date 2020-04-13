Fully-filled gas cylinders now available

Kathmandu, 13 April : Fully-filled gas cylinders are now available in the market. As per the Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) ‘s directions, the gas bottling industries to have begun to sell fully-filled gas cylinders. NOC and LP Gas Industries Association, in coordination with the local administration have eased the supply of cooking gas. Earlier, the consumers had procured half-filled cylinders. According to NOC, some 1.1 million half-filled cylinders were sold throughout the country in the past two weeks.

People’s News Monitoring Service