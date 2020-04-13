GB provides over 0.8 million pound as grant to contain COVID-19

Kathmandu, 13 April :Great Britain’s Department for International Development (DFID) has provided a 802,000 pounds as grant to help strengthen Nepal’s preparedness and response to COVID-19. According to DFID Nepal, the support aims at increasing Nepal’s technical expertise, strengthening sample and laboratory management; disease surveillance and contact tracing; improving infection prevention and control; strengthening information management, and improving the clinical management of cases with the support of the World Health Organisation.

People’s News Monitoring Service