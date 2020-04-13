  • Monday 13th April 2020
People's Review

GB provides over 0.8 million pound as grant to contain COVID-19

  • Published on: April 13, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 13 April :Great Britain’s  Department for International Development (DFID)  has provided a 802,000  pounds as grant to help strengthen Nepal’s preparedness and response to COVID-19. According to DFID Nepal, the support aims at increasing Nepal’s technical expertise, strengthening sample and laboratory management; disease surveillance and contact tracing; improving infection prevention and control; strengthening information management, and improving the clinical management of cases with the support of the World Health Organisation.

