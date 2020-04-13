  • Monday 13th April 2020
People's Review

Inaruwa Municipality Ward Chair thrashed

  Published on: April 13, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 13 April : The locals of Inaruwa Municipality -8 in Sunsari distract have thrashed a Ward Chair for alleged discrimination in distributing relief ration. According to media reports, ward chair Rabindra Mandal was thrashed this afternoon in the Dalit settlement when he was preparing to distribute daily essentials there. He was cordoned by the locals and beaten.  Mandal was beaten for his denial of providing relief ration to well-off locals. Security personnel were deployed to rescue him.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

