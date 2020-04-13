Kailali woman tested positive for COVID-19

Kathmandu, 13 April : A 65-year-old woman in Kailali district has tested positive for the coronavirus. With this, the number of coronavirus patient in the country has reached 13. .

According to Tikapur Hospital, the waoman form Lamki Chuha Municipality-1 has now been transferred to isolation ward at Dhangadi-based Seti Provincial Hospital . Earlier she was quarantined at Lamki Multiple Campus in of the district for the past two weeks. It is reported that she own a teashop in Birgunj, where three coronavirus positive cases were confirmed recently. “She is a chronic patient of asthma and her health condition is normal,” Jayanti BC, Head of Health Section at the Lamki Municipality is quoted as saying in Annapurna Post.

