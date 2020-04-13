  • Monday 13th April 2020
Kailali woman tested positive for COVID-19

  • Published on: April 13, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 13 April : A 65-year-old woman in Kailali district has tested positive for the coronavirus. With this, the number of  coronavirus patient in the country has reached 13. .

    According to Tikapur Hospital, the waoman form Lamki Chuha Municipality-1 has now been transferred to isolation ward at Dhangadi-based Seti Provincial Hospital . Earlier she was quarantined at Lamki Multiple Campus in  of the district for the past two weeks. It is reported that she own a  teashop in Birgunj, where three coronavirus positive cases were confirmed recently. “She is a chronic patient of asthma and her health condition is normal,”  Jayanti BC, Head of Health Section at the Lamki Municipality is quoted as saying in Annapurna Post.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

