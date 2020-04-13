  • Monday 13th April 2020
People's Review

Tourists of seven countries in Bandipur deny to go back home

  • Published on: April 13, 2020

    •  Kathmandu, 13 April : Amid a fear of COVID-19 many tourists visiting Nepal have returned to their home countries and the remaining too are preparing to go back as early as possible. But locals in Bandipur are struck with wonder because 14 tourists from seven countries have been staying there for more than a month despite repeated requests to leave Nepal for their country of origin.

    According to former president of Bandipur Tourism Development Committee Bainsh Gurung,  tourists from Columbia, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Moracco and China have denied to return to their county of origin arguing that they were safe in Nepal than in their  own country.  Bandipur Rural Municipality Chair Purna Singh Thapa says necessary health check-up has been arranged for the denying tourists. ” At this trying times you ask us to leave ? Why did you invite us here under the slogan Visit Nepal 2020 ?” a French tourist has asked Chair Singh, responding to his repeated request to leave Bandipur. “The tourists, so far, have not asked for free meals or any other services free of cost,”  reports Nayapatrika daily quoting Chair Singh.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

     

