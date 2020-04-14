  • Tuesday 14th April 2020
People's Review

Armed Police force directed to deploy more personnel in Tarai region

  • Published on: April 14, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 14 April : The Government has directed  the Armed Police Force to deploy non-essential staff posted in hilly and mountainous area to districts in Tarai region to monitor the East-West border areas.

    The Ministry of Home Affairs directed for the deployment of more security personnel in the Tari region  in a bid to control the  possible spread of COV ID-19 inside the country as people travelling from India might bring the virus inside the country. The ministry also said more Nepal Police personnel from such areas can be transferred to the border area in the coming days.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

