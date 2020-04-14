Armed Police force directed to deploy more personnel in Tarai region

Kathmandu, 14 April : The Government has directed the Armed Police Force to deploy non-essential staff posted in hilly and mountainous area to districts in Tarai region to monitor the East-West border areas.

The Ministry of Home Affairs directed for the deployment of more security personnel in the Tari region in a bid to control the possible spread of COV ID-19 inside the country as people travelling from India might bring the virus inside the country. The ministry also said more Nepal Police personnel from such areas can be transferred to the border area in the coming days.

People’s News Monitoring Service