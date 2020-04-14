Corona case climbs to 16

Kathmandu, 14 April : Two of three members of the same family residing in the Sun City Apartment in Kathmandu have tested positive for COVID-19 at Teku based National Public Health Laboratory on Tuesday, according to Health and Population Ministry (MoHP) According to MoHP, a 58-year-old male and 81-year-old female have tested positive for deadly virus during the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. With this the number of coronavirus infected people in the country has reached 16.

People’s News Monitoring Service