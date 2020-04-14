  • Tuesday 14th April 2020
People's Review

Corona case climbs to 16

  Published on: April 14, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 14 April :  Two of three members of the same family residing in the Sun City Apartment in Kathmandu have tested positive for COVID-19 at Teku based National Public Health Laboratory on Tuesday, according to Health and Population Ministry (MoHP) According to MoHP,  a 58-year-old male and 81-year-old female have tested positive for  deadly virus during the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. With this the number of coronavirus infected people in the country has reached 16.

