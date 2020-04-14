COVID-19 in Nepal: 14 positive cases, conducted 11 thousand tests

Kathmandu, 14 April: By Monday, the health centers all over the country have conducted COVID-19 test on 10 thousand nine hundred 82 suspected persons confirming total 14 positive cases.

Among them, five thousand two hundred 91 individuals were conducted rapid test whereas five thousand six hundred 91 individuals were conducted PCR test.

Out of 14, the first case seen in Kathmandu was on a student returned from Wuhan, China, He has already been recovered. Two positive cases are undergoing treatment in Teku Hospital in Kathmandu; two in Baglung, five in Seti Hospital, three in Birgunj, one in Rautahat.

Patients’ health is normal and some of them are likely to be discharged soon.

People’s News Monitoring Service