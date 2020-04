Kathmandu, 14 April : On the first day of new year an elderly couple has committed suicide in Kaligandaki Rural Municipality-5 of Phoksing. According to Ward Chair Thammansingh Aale, Om Bahadur Sarki, 70 and his spouse Khimkala, 69 were found hanging in a tree nearby their house on Monday. They had used a single muffler in fettering their necks for the extreme steps. The reason for their self-killing is not known. The duo earned their living as labourers.

People’s News Monitoring Service