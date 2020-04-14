  • Tuesday 14th April 2020
People's Review

Health Ministry confirms two new coronavirus infected cases in Kathmandu

  • Published on: April 14, 2020

    • Health Ministry confirms two new coronavirus infected cases in Kathmandu

    Kathmandu, 14 April: Out of three of a family residing at the Sun City Apartment in Kageshwori Manahara Municipality in Kathmandu, two are found coronavirus positive from another test also. Report of the third person is yet to be received.

    58 year old male and 81 year old female are found the pandemic positive today, confirmed the Health Ministry.

    They had returned from London on 24 March and residing in the apartment. They are mother and son and the report of wife is yet to be received. They are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Patan Hospital in Lalitpur.

    Along with two new cases, the total coronavirus infected individuals have reached 16.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Health Ministry confirms two new coronavirus infected cases in Kathmandu
    Health Ministry confirms two new coronavirus infected cases in Kathmandu
    Corona case climbs to 16
    Corona case climbs to 16
    Lockdown till 27 April
    Lockdown till 27 April
    Nationwide lockdown extended until April 27
    Nationwide lockdown extended until April 27
    Convenient Ruse
    Convenient Ruse
    The prolonged lockdown may invite another disaster
    The prolonged lockdown may invite another disaster
    BABBLES: Time to justify Nepal Army’s significance
    BABBLES: Time to justify Nepal Army’s significance
    Elderly couple in Gulmi commit suicide
    Elderly couple in Gulmi commit suicide
    Police thrash elderly woman to death in Saptari
    Police thrash elderly woman to death in Saptari
    Armed Police force directed to deploy more personnel in Tarai region
    Armed Police force directed to deploy more personnel in Tarai region

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology