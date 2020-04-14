Health Ministry confirms two new coronavirus infected cases in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, 14 April: Out of three of a family residing at the Sun City Apartment in Kageshwori Manahara Municipality in Kathmandu, two are found coronavirus positive from another test also. Report of the third person is yet to be received.

58 year old male and 81 year old female are found the pandemic positive today, confirmed the Health Ministry.

They had returned from London on 24 March and residing in the apartment. They are mother and son and the report of wife is yet to be received. They are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Patan Hospital in Lalitpur.

Along with two new cases, the total coronavirus infected individuals have reached 16.

People’s News Monitoring Service