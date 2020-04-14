Nepal seeks China’s cooperation and facilitation for the purchase of medical equipment

Kathmandu, 14 April : Nepal has sought China’s cooperation and facilitation for the purchase of essential medicines and medical equipment on G-to-G basis. Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali during his telephone conversation with State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi last night urged to expedite the process.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affaris, the two foreign ministers shared views on the ongoing measures taken by their respective governments in the fight against Covid-19. Foreign Minister Gyawali appreciated China’s resolute efforts in containing and controlling the Covid-19 in China and in supporting the countries in need in their fight against the pandemic. On his part, foreign minister Yi appreciated Nepal government’s swift and firm actions in containing the spread of the virus and assured of China’s cooperation in this regard.

Foreign Minister Gyawali appreciated the spontaneous assistance of medical logistics provided to Nepal by the government of China, provincial governments and other philanthropic and social organizations. He also conveyed appreciation to the government of China for the cooperation provided during the repatriation of Nepali students from Wuhan and for the protection and care of Nepali nationals currently living in China. He assured necessary welfare and care of Chinese nationals currently in Nepal.

Foreign Minister Gyawali expressed thanks to the government of the People’s Republic of China for agreeing to reopen Nepal-China border ports to facilitate the smooth supply of medical logistics and essential items of daily necessities into Nepal.

In this context, Foreign Minister Gyawali shared the initiatives taken by the Government of Nepal to fight against coronavirus, including the need for expanding rapidly the testing facilities across the country. In this regard, Gyawali requested for Government of China’s cooperation and facilitation for the purchase of essential medicines and medical equipment on G-to-G basis. Foreign Minister Yi assured of China’s cooperation and necessary facilitation for the purchase of medicines and medical equipment to Nepal.

The Chinese Foreign Minister appreciated the telephone call by Foreign Minister Gyawali and thanked for the solidarity and support extended to the people and government of China during the coronavirus epidemic.

The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction on the excellent state of bilateral relations and agreed to work together to further strengthen these relations in the days to come.

People’s News Monitoring Service