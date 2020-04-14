  • Tuesday 14th April 2020
People's Review

Nepal seeks China’s cooperation and facilitation for the purchase of medical equipment

  • Published on: April 14, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 14 April : Nepal has sought China’s   cooperation and facilitation for the purchase of essential medicines and medical equipment on G-to-G basis. Minister for Foreign Affairs  Pradeep Kumar Gyawali during his telephone conversation with State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China  Wang Yi last night urged to expedite the process.

    According to Ministry of Foreign Affaris, the two foreign ministers shared views on the ongoing measures taken by their respective governments in the fight against Covid-19. Foreign Minister Gyawali appreciated China’s resolute efforts in containing and controlling the Covid-19 in China and in supporting the countries in need in their fight against the pandemic. On his part, foreign minister Yi appreciated Nepal government’s swift and firm actions in containing the spread of the virus and assured of China’s cooperation in this regard.

    Foreign Minister Gyawali appreciated the spontaneous assistance of medical logistics provided to Nepal by the government of China, provincial governments and other philanthropic and social organizations. He also conveyed appreciation to the government of China for the cooperation provided during the repatriation of Nepali students from Wuhan and for the protection and care of Nepali nationals currently living in China. He assured necessary welfare and care of Chinese nationals currently in Nepal.

    Foreign Minister Gyawali expressed thanks to the government of the People’s Republic of China for agreeing to reopen Nepal-China border ports to facilitate the smooth supply of medical logistics and essential items of daily necessities into Nepal.

    In this context, Foreign Minister Gyawali shared the initiatives taken by the Government of Nepal to fight against coronavirus, including the need for expanding rapidly the testing facilities across the country. In this regard, Gyawali requested for Government of China’s cooperation and facilitation for the purchase of essential medicines and medical equipment on G-to-G basis. Foreign Minister Yi assured of China’s cooperation and necessary facilitation for the purchase of medicines and medical equipment to Nepal.

    The Chinese Foreign Minister appreciated the telephone call by Foreign Minister Gyawali and thanked for the solidarity and support extended to the people and government of China during the coronavirus epidemic.

    The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction on the excellent state of bilateral relations and agreed to work together to further strengthen these relations in the days to come.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Elderly couple in Gulmi commit suicide
    Elderly couple in Gulmi commit suicide
    Police thrash elderly woman to death in Saptari
    Police thrash elderly woman to death in Saptari
    Armed Police force directed to deploy more personnel in Tarai region
    Armed Police force directed to deploy more personnel in Tarai region
    Nepal seeks China’s cooperation and facilitation for the purchase of medical equipment
    Nepal seeks China’s cooperation and facilitation for the purchase of medical equipment
    Cabinet meeting today, lockdown likely to continue for another week
    Cabinet meeting today, lockdown likely to continue for another week
    COVID-19 in Nepal: 14 positive cases, conducted 11 thousand tests
    COVID-19 in Nepal: 14 positive cases, conducted 11 thousand tests
    Three found COVID-19 positive on rapid test, waiting PCR result
    Three found COVID-19 positive on rapid test, waiting PCR result
    Tourists of seven countries in Bandipur deny to go back home
    Tourists of seven countries in Bandipur deny to go back home
    Inaruwa Municipality Ward Chair thrashed
    Inaruwa Municipality Ward Chair thrashed
    China provides medical supplies
    China provides medical supplies

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology