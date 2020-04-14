Police thrash elderly woman to death in Saptari

Kathmandu, 14 April : Police action has resulted to the death of a 65-year-old Jainb Khatun in Ward 6 of Khadak Municipality in Saptari district on Monday.

According to the Rising Nepal daily- government’s mouth piece, it all stared when police personnel started beating around half a dozen yourths who were outdoors. Among the ones being beaten by police, Nasim Ansari, son of Khatun, was one of them. While Khatun came out of her house to save her son, she was also beaten brutally. Khatun, a patient of high blood pressure, then fell unconscious. She was rushed to a near by hospital that referred her to Gajendra Narayan Hospital where she breathed her last.

People’s News Monitoring Service