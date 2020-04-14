Three found COVID-19 positive on rapid test, waiting PCR result

Kathmandu, 14 April: Three members of a family is found COVID-19 positive on rapid test in Kageshwori Manohara Municipality in Kathmandu. They were staying at Sun City Apartment.

After rapid test result, they are admitted at the Patan Hospital for PCR test. The three members are mother, son and daughter-in-law who had returned from London on 18 March. There was no any symptom of the disease but while undergoing rapid test, the result was seen positive.

Meanwhile, the Police have sealed the apartment where 518 families are staying. They are not allowed to go out until PCR report of the three individuals.

People’s News Monitoring Service