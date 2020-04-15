America tops the list of COVID-19 cases, deaths

By Our Reporter

The coronavirus COVID-19 has spread in 210 countries and territories around the world killing over 126,700 people, with highest cases and deaths in the USA as of Wednesday morning.

The number of COVID-19 infected people reached 1,999,279 around the world with over 30 per cent cases in the USA alone. By Wednesday morning, the USA had 614, 117 cases followed by Spain with 174,060 cases. However, Italy has more fatality cases than Spain although the former has less cases. In Italy, 21,067 persons have died whereas the total cases are162,488. In Spain, death toll has climbed to 18,255.

France is in the fourth position both in cases and deaths with 143,330 infections and 15729 deaths. Although Germany is in the fifth position in terms of COVID-19 cases, deaths are much lower. Only 3,495 persons died of COVID-19 in Germany whereas it has 132,210 cases.

In terms of fatality, the UK stands in the fifth position with 12,107 deaths and 93,873 cases. Belgium and Iran are two other countries to have more than 4,000 deaths.

India has 11,477 cases and 393 deaths as of Wednesday. Likewise, Pakistan has 5837 cases and 96 deaths.