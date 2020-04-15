  • Wednesday 15th April 2020
People's Review

Former King Gyanedra urges to follow Sanatan philosophy in New Year Message

  • Published on: April 15, 2020

    • By Our Reporter

    Former King Gyanenra Bir Bikram Shah Dev has wished for happiness, peace and prosperity of all the Nepalis living in the country and abroad in his New Year 2077 message.

    Citing on present coronavirus pandemic, which has challenged the entire human civilization, the former king has stated that the Vedic Sanatan philosophy, religion, culture, tradition and life style are proven scientific and the entire world was is going to follow these practices.

    “This is the time to develop national commitment for strengthening our social system, economic system and education on the basis of the Vedic philosophy”, the former King has opined.

    “We are always committed to contribute ourselves for safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and problems faced by the nation and Nepali people,” the former King said.

    “To get rid from the present crisis and possible threats and challenges in days to come, unity among us is obvious”, the former king has remarked.

    “If we fail to understand basic facts of strengthening nationalism and national unity being misguided from the idea of prohibiting anybody else, it will be a historical blunder”.

    “Always Nepali people remain prosperous and happy and the nation remain as high as the Mt. Sagarmatha were our wishes in the past, are today and will remain in future” the former King has stated in his New Year message.

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Round the clock patrolling in border points
    Round the clock patrolling in border points
    NCP marred by internal rift
    NCP marred by internal rift
    Former King Gyanedra urges to follow Sanatan philosophy in New Year Message
    Former King Gyanedra urges to follow Sanatan philosophy in New Year Message
    Saptari woman dies in police action
    Saptari woman dies in police action
    Prez, PM, wish triumph over COVID-19 in their New Year greetings
    Prez, PM, wish triumph over COVID-19 in their New Year greetings
    Government extends lockdown by 12 days
    Government extends lockdown by 12 days
    Shankar Group’s owner in black marketing
    Shankar Group’s owner in black marketing
    World Bank lowers Nepal’s growth rate
    World Bank lowers Nepal’s growth rate
    America tops the list of COVID-19 cases, deaths
    America tops the list of COVID-19 cases, deaths
    CellPay adds new services in its app
    CellPay adds new services in its app

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology