Former King Gyanedra urges to follow Sanatan philosophy in New Year Message

Former King Gyanenra Bir Bikram Shah Dev has wished for happiness, peace and prosperity of all the Nepalis living in the country and abroad in his New Year 2077 message.

Citing on present coronavirus pandemic, which has challenged the entire human civilization, the former king has stated that the Vedic Sanatan philosophy, religion, culture, tradition and life style are proven scientific and the entire world was is going to follow these practices.

“This is the time to develop national commitment for strengthening our social system, economic system and education on the basis of the Vedic philosophy”, the former King has opined.

“We are always committed to contribute ourselves for safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and problems faced by the nation and Nepali people,” the former King said.

“To get rid from the present crisis and possible threats and challenges in days to come, unity among us is obvious”, the former king has remarked.

“If we fail to understand basic facts of strengthening nationalism and national unity being misguided from the idea of prohibiting anybody else, it will be a historical blunder”.

“Always Nepali people remain prosperous and happy and the nation remain as high as the Mt. Sagarmatha were our wishes in the past, are today and will remain in future” the former King has stated in his New Year message.