IMF announces debt relief fund for Nepal

Kathmandu, 15 April : The International Monetary Organisation has announced that it will provide immediate debt relief to Nepal and 24 other countries in order to help them combat the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in a press statement has said, “This provides grants to our poorest and most vulnerable members to cover their IMF debt obligations for an initial phase over the next six months and will help them channel more of their scarce financial resources towards vital emergency medical and other relief efforts.”

People’s News Monitoring Service