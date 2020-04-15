  • Wednesday 15th April 2020
People's Review

Parliament to transfer budget to COVID-19 Fund

  • Published on: April 15, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 15 April : The elected representatives of the various political parties in the Federal Parliament have recommended to divert the budget of the Electoral Constituency Infrastructure Special Program to the coronavirus prevention, control and treatment fund. A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of parliament comprised of  Chief Whips, Whips and lawmakers of the parties  held on Tuesdat agreed to give over budget to the fund, according to Parliament Secretariat.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

