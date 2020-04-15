Parliament to transfer budget to COVID-19 Fund

Kathmandu, 15 April : The elected representatives of the various political parties in the Federal Parliament have recommended to divert the budget of the Electoral Constituency Infrastructure Special Program to the coronavirus prevention, control and treatment fund. A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of parliament comprised of Chief Whips, Whips and lawmakers of the parties held on Tuesdat agreed to give over budget to the fund, according to Parliament Secretariat.

People’s News Monitoring Service