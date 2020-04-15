Prez, PM, wish triumph over COVID-19 in their New Year greetings

By Our Reporter

President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun,Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and other leaders have wished victory of humankind over coronavirus in their New Year Greetings on Monday.

President Bhandari said the New Year shall give energy to all Nepali people to fight and defeat the coronavirus. She also urged the people to adopt preventive measure to remain safe from COVID-19.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that the Nepalis were welcoming the New Year 2077 under a very difficult situation due to the COVID-19 fear.

In his lengthy greeting message, Prime Minister Oli said, “I am wishing all of you a Happy New Year with heavy heart amid very uneasy situation as some of the relatives of Nepalis residing across the world have contracted COVID-19 and some have lost their lives.”

He urged all Nepalis living in the country and abroad to save their lives from the infection of coronavirus pandemic. “I wish who are infected will overcome it soon,” he added.

Stating that his government was leading a ‘war’ against the Coronavirus in the country, he said the entire world community including, Nepalis would get rid of the pandemic.

He expected the support and goodwill of all Nepalis, mentioning that the government was confident it would enjoy the continuous support of the entire fellow citizens in the future as well.

He also expressed his deep sorrow over the collapse of the government’s dream projects like Visit Nepal 2020 and Sagarmatha Sambad that were postponed due to the worldwide pandemic.

PM Oli assured that his government took the guardianship of the people from all walks of life affected by the coronavirus. “The first priority of the government is to save the lives from the pandemic and the arrangement of butter and bread for them side by side,” he said.

He also made a special call to all to raise the morale of those who have personally been leading the difficult ‘war’ against coronavirus from the frontline.