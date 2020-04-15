Rapid test report: Two in Kavre, one in Dhading reported coronavirus positive

Kathmandu, 15 April: Two persons in Kavre and one person in Dhading are reported coronavirus positive in rapid test report. PCR test is being conducted on them to confirm coronavirus infection.

One 28 year old person from Bathanchowk and another 23 year old person from Mandandeupura were found coronavirus positive in rapid test report. Both were returned from abroad.

Accordingly, one 20 year old person from Dhading is found coronavirus positive and his PCR test is being conducted to confirm coronavirus infection.

People’s News Monitoring Service