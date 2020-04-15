  • Wednesday 15th April 2020
People's Review

Round the clock patrolling in border points

  • Published on: April 15, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 15 April : As the number of COVID-19 patients increases in far western region of the country, the state government has deployed more security personnel to halt the movement and entry of people in border with India. In order to ensure round the clock patrolling in border, 39 more temporary posts of Armed Police Force have been set up. So far such posts have reached 54 and nine more will be established in a day or two to enforce lockdown as well as check the entry of people.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Round the clock patrolling in border points
    Round the clock patrolling in border points
    NCP marred by internal rift
    NCP marred by internal rift
    Former King Gyanedra urges to follow Sanatan philosophy in New Year Message
    Former King Gyanedra urges to follow Sanatan philosophy in New Year Message
    Saptari woman dies in police action
    Saptari woman dies in police action
    Prez, PM, wish triumph over COVID-19 in their New Year greetings
    Prez, PM, wish triumph over COVID-19 in their New Year greetings
    Government extends lockdown by 12 days
    Government extends lockdown by 12 days
    Shankar Group’s owner in black marketing
    Shankar Group’s owner in black marketing
    World Bank lowers Nepal’s growth rate
    World Bank lowers Nepal’s growth rate
    America tops the list of COVID-19 cases, deaths
    America tops the list of COVID-19 cases, deaths
    CellPay adds new services in its app
    CellPay adds new services in its app

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology