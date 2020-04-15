Round the clock patrolling in border points

Kathmandu, 15 April : As the number of COVID-19 patients increases in far western region of the country, the state government has deployed more security personnel to halt the movement and entry of people in border with India. In order to ensure round the clock patrolling in border, 39 more temporary posts of Armed Police Force have been set up. So far such posts have reached 54 and nine more will be established in a day or two to enforce lockdown as well as check the entry of people.

People’s News Monitoring Service