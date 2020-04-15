Saptari woman dies in police action

By Our Reporter

Police action has resulted to the death of 65-year-old Jainab Khatun (Kujarni)in Ward 6 of Khadak Municipality in Saptari on Monday.

According to the locals, the death occurred when police personnel started beating around half a dozen youths who were outdoors, including, Nasim Ansari, son of Khatun.

While Khatun came out of her house to save her son, she is also said to have been beaten three to four times by stick. Khatun, a patient of high blood pressure, then fainted.

She was rushed her to Advance Hospital for preliminary treatment. She died after being transferred to Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital for further treatment,” said Ansari, son of Khatun.

As per locals, another woman Chuni Khatun also received injuries on head. Chuni is said to be undergoing treatment.

While locals were on a verge of protesting against the activity of the police, a large number of personnel from Nepal Police, Nepal Army and Armed Police Force have been deployed in the area.