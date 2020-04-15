  • Wednesday 15th April 2020
Shankar Group’s owner in black marketing

  • Published on: April 15, 2020

    Shankar Group's owner in black marketing

    By Our Reporter

    The government had decided to scrap Sulav Agrawal’s post of honorary consul of Kyrgyzstan after he was found involved in black marketing of critical health equipment needed for the treatment of coronavirus.

    Police had arrested him last week for the alleged involvement in the black marketing of thermal gun – used in measuring fever – and other health items.

    An undercover team of Nepal Police had stuck a deal to buy infrared thermometers with Agrawal who is the vice-chairman of Shankar Group. He asked Rs. 15,000 for a thermal gun which comes at Rs. 3,500 in the market.

    Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday, had decided to withdraw the facilities and privileges provided to the honorary consuls based in Nepal.

    It had suspended the privilege of using blue plate and the flag in official vehicle of the Honorary Consuls with immediate effect until further notice.

    Indicating Agrawal, the ministry had said, “In the context of the incident in which an honorary consul was found to have engaged in illegal activity misusing his position and privilege granted for his official function, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to withdraw certain facilities and privileges provided to the Honorary Consuls based in Nepal.”

    The government has also blacklisted the Shanaker Group.

