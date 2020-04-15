World Bank lowers Nepal’s growth rate

By Our Reporter

The World Bank has lowered the economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year 2019/20 for Nepal to 1.5 per cent minimum to 2.8 per cent maximum in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic from earlier 6.5 per cent growth estimates.

Earlier in October last year, the multilateral donor had estimated that Nepal’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would expand at the rate of 6.5 per cent.

“Nepal’s growth is expected to fall to a range between 1.5 and 2.8 per cent in FY 2019/20 reflecting lower remittances, trade and tourism, and broader disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak,” said the bank in its latest ‘South Asia Economic Focus’ released on Sunday in Washington DC, USA.

It has revised its forecast by -4.9 to -3.2 per cent for this year. According to primary estimates, Nepal’s economy had witnessed 7.1 per cent growth in the last fiscal year.

The government in its budget for the current fiscal year had projected the growth rate at 8.5 per cent, and other multilateral donor Asian Development Bank had put the numbers at 5.3 earlier this month.

According to the WB, a prolonged outbreak of COVID-19 would impact growth significantly with a further deceleration or contraction in services and industrial production.

Economic growth during FY 2020/21 is also likely to remain subdued due to the lingering effects of the pandemic with some recovery expected in FY2021/22. Nepal’s economy will expand by 1.4 to 2.9 per cent next fiscal 2020/21 and 2.7 to 3.6 in FY 2021/22, according to the WB.

WB’s Country Manager for Nepal Faris Hadad-Zervos said that the bank was closely monitoring how the COVID-19 pandemic was evolving across Nepal.

“Our immediate priority is to coordinate our action with the government, private sector and international development partners to ensure that health supplies and equipment are readily available and that a comprehensive recovery package is in place to support the poor and most vulnerable,” said Hadad-Zervos.

The report on south Asia has anticipated a sharp economic slump in each of the region’s eight countries, caused by halting economic activity, collapsing trade, and greater stress in the financial and banking sectors.

India’s GDP (at market prices) will increase by 4.8 to 5 per cent, Bangladeshs’ 2 to 3 per cent and Pakistan -2.2 to -1.3 per cent, stated the WB.

“The impact of the pandemic will hit low-income people hard, especially informal workers in the hospitality, retail trade, and transport sectors who have limited or no access to healthcare or social safety nets,” it said.