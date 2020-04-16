  • Thursday 16th April 2020
People's Review

COVID-19 tests to be amped-up

  • Published on: April 16, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 16 April : The High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 has decided to increase the number of tests for coronavirus.

    The meeting  decided to move ahead in an effective manner in the test, identification and treatment, mobilize teams of health workers and dedicated institutions for increasing the number of tests for  the deadly virus.  It also decided to facilitate the private sector in the import while bringing medical supplies and logistics and to give continuity to the procurement process through the Ministry of Health and the bodies under it.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

