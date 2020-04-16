Food insecurity looms large

Kathmandu, 16 April : As the country is in the fourth week of lockdown to contain the possible spread of COVID -19, with two more weeks extension since April 14, the World Food Programme, a UN agency has warned that a widespread food insecurity is likely.

“Significant reductions in the harvest of wheat and winter crops, and in the planting of rice and summer crops could have serious implications for food security in the price and availability issues, leading to widespread food insecurity,” a report entitled “Nepal COVID-19:Food Security & Vulnerability Update” states.

People’s News Monitoring Service