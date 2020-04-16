  • Thursday 16th April 2020
People's Review

Food insecurity looms large

  • Published on: April 16, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 16 April : As the country is in the fourth week of lockdown to contain the possible spread of  COVID -19, with two more weeks extension  since April 14,  the World Food Programme, a UN agency has warned that a widespread food insecurity is likely.

    “Significant reductions in the harvest of wheat and winter crops, and in the planting of rice and summer crops could have serious implications for food security in the price and availability issues, leading to widespread food insecurity,” a report entitled “Nepal COVID-19:Food Security & Vulnerability Update”  states.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    15k security personnel deployed in Capital to enforce lockdown
    15k security personnel deployed in Capital to enforce lockdown
    In the time of COVID-19, scrapping ‘open border’ is a national priority
    In the time of COVID-19, scrapping ‘open border’ is a national priority
    Qatar acting inhumanely : Amnesty International
    Qatar acting inhumanely : Amnesty International
    COVID-19 tests to be amped-up
    COVID-19 tests to be amped-up
    Food insecurity looms large
    Food insecurity looms large
    Government to recall PSOs deployed unnecessarily
    Government to recall PSOs deployed unnecessarily
    Government to import medical equipment from China
    Government to import medical equipment from China
    Round the clock patrolling in border points
    Round the clock patrolling in border points
    NCP marred by internal rift
    NCP marred by internal rift
    Former King Gyanedra urges to follow Sanatan philosophy in New Year Message
    Former King Gyanedra urges to follow Sanatan philosophy in New Year Message

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology