Government to import medical equipment from China

Kathmandu, 16 April: The government has decided to import all medical equipment from China, reports Annapurna Post daily.

To prevent and control coronavirus pandemic, the government has decided to import medicines and medical equipment from the suppliers enlisted by Chinese Commerce Ministry.

Under the coordination of the Foreign Ministry, officials from the Health Ministry and Nepal Army team has decided to import these items from China.

Earlier, China had enlisted Nepal at No 81 in the list of providing medical support, however, according to the Foreign Ministry, she has kept Nepal on priority list considering as a neighbouring country.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali informed that medical equipment will be brought from Guangzhou, China.

The government has decided to import medical equipment under the government to government agreement.

