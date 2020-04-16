  • Thursday 16th April 2020
People's Review

Health workers to undergo COVID-19 tests

  • Published on: April 16, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 16 April : The Ministry of Health and Population will conduct the COVID-19 test on the health workers working in prevention and control of the deadly infection as well in the treatment of the infected ones.

    According to a notice issued by the ministry, it has  stated that those health workers would undergo the rapid diagnostic test (RDT).  The RDT would also be conducted on all the foreign returnees who arrived  in the country within March. Such test would be conducted on those staying in the quarantines for more than 14 days.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

