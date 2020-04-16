Health workers to undergo COVID-19 tests

Kathmandu, 16 April : The Ministry of Health and Population will conduct the COVID-19 test on the health workers working in prevention and control of the deadly infection as well in the treatment of the infected ones.

According to a notice issued by the ministry, it has stated that those health workers would undergo the rapid diagnostic test (RDT). The RDT would also be conducted on all the foreign returnees who arrived in the country within March. Such test would be conducted on those staying in the quarantines for more than 14 days.

