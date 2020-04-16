Nepali Congress strongly opposes govt’s decision

Kathmandu,16 April : Nepali Congress has strongly opposed to Oli administration’s decision to constitute a commission to solve the problems of landless squatters in the country. The party says the government is busy giving jobs to cadres of the ruling party instead of solving current problems even in this time of the global crisis of COVID-19

Chief Whip of the party Bal Krishna Khand, in a statement issued today said, “It seems the government intends to politically manage the people close to it and give them some jobs by forming various commissions at this time of crisis.”

People’s News Monitoring Service