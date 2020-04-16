  • Thursday 16th April 2020
Nepali Congress strongly opposes govt’s decision

  Published on: April 16, 2020

    • Kathmandu,16 April : Nepali Congress has strongly  opposed to Oli administration’s decision to constitute a commission to solve the problems of landless squatters in the country. The party says the government is busy giving jobs to cadres of the ruling party instead of solving current problems even in this time of the global crisis of COVID-19

    Chief Whip of the party  Bal Krishna Khand,  in a statement  issued today said, “It seems the government intends to politically manage the people close to it and give them some jobs by forming various commissions at this time of crisis.”

