Qatar acting inhumanely : Amnesty International

Kathmandu, 16 April : According to the UK-based international human rights body- Amnesty International (AI),dozens of migrant workers including Nepalis were expelled by the Qatari authorities after telling them they were being taken to be tested for COVID-19.

A press release issued by the AI, the Qatari police told most of the men that they were going to be tested for COVID-19 and would be returned to their accommodation afterwards. Instead, they were taken to detention centers and held in appalling conditions for several days, before being sent to Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service