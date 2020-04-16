  • Thursday 16th April 2020
Qatar acting inhumanely : Amnesty International

  • Published on: April 16, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 16 April : According to the UK-based international human rights body- Amnesty International (AI),dozens of migrant workers including Nepalis were expelled by the Qatari authorities after telling them they were being taken to be tested for COVID-19.

    A press release issued by the AI,  the Qatari police told most of the men that they were going to be tested for COVID-19 and would be returned to their accommodation afterwards. Instead, they were taken to detention centers and held in appalling conditions for several days, before being sent to Nepal.

