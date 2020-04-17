‘Arrange transport service for stranded people to their homes’

Kathmandu, 17 April : The Supreme Court, issuing a seven-point stay order today has directed the government to arrange free transportation service to the citizens stranded in various cities to reach their homes.
In response to a writ petition filed by a group of lawyers, including Prakash Mani Sharma, a division bench of justices Ananda Mohan Bhattarai and Sapana Pradhan Malla instructed the government to arrange free transportation services to the stranded citizens to their homes.
People’s News Monitoring Service
