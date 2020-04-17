  • Friday 17th April 2020
People's Review

‘Arrange transport service for stranded people to their homes’

  • Published on: April 17, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 17 April : The Supreme Court, issuing a seven-point stay order today has  directed the government to arrange free transportation service to the citizens stranded in various cities to reach their homes.

    In response to a writ petition filed by a group of lawyers, including Prakash Mani Sharma, a division bench of justices Ananda Mohan Bhattarai and Sapana Pradhan Malla instructed the government to arrange free transportation services to the stranded citizens to their homes.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

