Kathmandu, 17 April: Bhatbhateni Supermarket has resumed its six outlets in the Kathmandu Valley from today.

The outlets in Kalanki, Pulchowk, Maharajgunj, Koteshwor, Tangal and Bhaktapur have resumed service from today. They will remain opened from 10 am to 7 pm and only 10 persons are allowed to enter the Supermarket at once.

People’s News Monitoring Service