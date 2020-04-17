  • Friday 17th April 2020
Corona claims yet another Nepali in New York

  • Published on: April 17, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 17 April : Another Nepali citizen living in New York City has died of coronavirus. According to Non-Resident Nepali Association, Mahesh Amatya, 69, died of the deadly virus  while undergoing treatment . He was rushed to the hospital after having breathing difficulties on Wednesday.  Amatya, originally from Dhankuta had arrived in the USA  a few months back. He is fifth Nepali to die of  contagion in America.

