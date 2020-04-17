  • Friday 17th April 2020
Eight Indians hiding at Udayapur Masjid found coronavirus positive

  • Published on: April 17, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 17 April: Eight Indians hiding at Jhulke in Udayapur are found coronavirus positive in PCR test from Koshi Hospital in Biratnager. Previously, the rapid test report on them was negative, later, when samples were sent to the Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar, they were found positive. For reconfirmation, their samples have been sent to the Central Lab in Teku.

    They are believed to be arrived in Udayapur during the lockdown period.

