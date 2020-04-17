Five held for slaughtering cow

Kathmandu, 17 April : Police have arrested five persons including a woman on charges of slaughtering cow, national animal of the country, from uttargaya Rural Municipality of Rasuwa district. acting upon the complaint filed by Nanda Kumari Dhakal, resident of Kalika Rural Municipality-2, police apprehended them. Dhakal has accused the detainees of stealing the cow from the cow-shed in the wee hours on Thursday. Police have confirmed the the milking cow was slaughtered and they were arrested with the meat they had divided among themselves.

