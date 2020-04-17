  • Friday 17th April 2020
People's Review

Five held for slaughtering cow

  • Published on: April 17, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 17 April : Police have arrested five persons including a woman on charges of slaughtering cow, national animal of the country, from uttargaya Rural Municipality of Rasuwa district. acting upon the complaint filed by Nanda Kumari Dhakal, resident of Kalika Rural Municipality-2, police apprehended them. Dhakal has  accused the detainees of stealing the cow from the cow-shed in the wee hours on Thursday. Police have confirmed the the milking cow was slaughtered and they were arrested with the meat they had divided among themselves.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Five held for slaughtering cow
    Five held for slaughtering cow
    Corona claims yet another Nepali in New York
    Corona claims yet another Nepali in New York
    Insurance policy for COVID-19 protection
    Insurance policy for COVID-19 protection
    Can US defeat COVID-19 and keep the republic?
    Can US defeat COVID-19 and keep the republic?
    Indian state sponsored terrorism in Sri Lanka
    Indian state sponsored terrorism in Sri Lanka
    Bhatbhateni Supermarket outlets open from today
    Bhatbhateni Supermarket outlets open from today
    Mahabir Pun becomes sentimental when a youth in Korea offers Rs. 2 lakhs as donation
    Mahabir Pun becomes sentimental when a youth in Korea offers Rs. 2 lakhs as donation
    Rapid test positive youth reported negative in PCR test
    Rapid test positive youth reported negative in PCR test
    Oli’s vow to root out corruption proves to be false, henchmen favour Omni Group
    Oli’s vow to root out corruption proves to be false, henchmen favour Omni Group
    People compelled to return home on foot
    People compelled to return home on foot

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology