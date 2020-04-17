Mahabir Pun becomes sentimental when a youth in Korea offers Rs. 2 lakhs as donation

Kathmandu, 17 April: A Nepal youth working in South Korea donated one hundred thousand rupees to the National Invention Center run by Nepali scientist Mahabir Pun.

The youth had wished to donate two hundred thousand rupees, however, Pun has accepted only one hundred thousand rupees.

Pun has written on his facebook status that he became sentimental from the love expressed for motherland by the youth doing labour work in South Korea. Pun, however, has not disclosed the identity of the donor.

Pun has written a sentimental status on his facebook account.

“Normally, I don’t become sentimental, however, this morning, I became sentimental from a Nepali youth’s love for his motherland,” he has written.

Pun further writes: “A brother from South Korea phoned me with the offer of donating two hundred thousand rupees to the Center”.

“I told him to donate only a small portion of amount that you have earned there doing hard labour. Rather, you send the money to your family in Nepal.”

“In reply, he said that he has no family in Nepal. He had never seen his father and his mother had already departed to haven. My mother is mother Nepal, the youth said,” writes Pun.

“I believe, the youth has faced many ups and downs in his life. This is the reason why I became sentimental,’ Pun has written.

The above report is appeared in Desh Shanchar online portal.

To recall, Pun led Invention Center is involved in assisting different agencies, individuals by producing PPEs, medical booths, repairing ventilators and repairing thermal guns during the shortage of emergency medical equipment in fight against coronavirus pandemic.

People’s News Monitoring Service