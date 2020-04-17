Oli’s vow to root out corruption proves to be false, henchmen favour Omni Group

Kathmandu, 17 April : Though Prime Minister Khadga Oli has repeatedly reiterated his government’s commitment to take tough measures to combat corruption, his henchmen are found acting against his promise of corruption-free Nepal.

The latest controversial deal relating to the procurement of medical supplies through Omni Business Corporate International Private Limited-a company not even registered with the Department of Commerce, is reported to be enjoying privilege of being close to Oli’s henchmen.

According to Media reports, Oli’s Principal Political Advisor Bishnu Rimal and Chief Secretary Lok Darshan Regmi are exerting pressure to not blacklist the Omni Group despite the decision of the government to blacklist it. The duo have allegedly influenced the officials at the Public Procurements Monitoring Office that had expedited the process of blacklisting the company. The Public Procurement Monitoring Office performs under the Office of the Prime Minister and Regmi oversees it.

It may be recalled that Oli is not tired of saying,“I’ll not take bribes. Nor will I tolerate it if anybody takes it. I will not see the face of the corrupt and will act tough on bribery to control corruption and promote good governance” His dream of uplifting the country’s poor, backward and marginalized communities while working to restore the people’s trust on the bureaucracy, political parties and legal system seems to be a mockery of his own as his henchmen work against his will and objective.

People’s News Monitoring Service