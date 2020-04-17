  • Friday 17th April 2020
People's Review

Oli’s vow to root out corruption proves to be false, henchmen favour Omni Group

  • Published on: April 17, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 17 April : Though Prime Minister Khadga  Oli  has repeatedly reiterated his government’s commitment to take tough measures to combat corruption, his henchmen are found acting against his promise of corruption-free Nepal.

    The latest controversial deal relating to the procurement of medical supplies through Omni Business Corporate International Private Limited-a company not even  registered with the Department of Commerce,  is reported to be enjoying privilege of being close to Oli’s henchmen.

    According to Media reports, Oli’s Principal Political Advisor Bishnu Rimal and Chief Secretary Lok Darshan Regmi are exerting pressure to not blacklist the Omni Group despite the decision of the government to blacklist it. The duo have allegedly influenced the officials at  the Public Procurements Monitoring Office that had expedited the process of blacklisting the company. The  Public Procurement Monitoring Office performs under the Office of the Prime Minister and Regmi oversees it.

    It may be recalled that Oli is not tired of  saying,“I’ll not take bribes. Nor will I tolerate it if anybody takes it. I will not see the face of the corrupt and will act tough on bribery to control corruption and promote good governance” His dream of uplifting the country’s poor, backward and marginalized communities while working to restore the people’s trust on the bureaucracy, political parties and legal system seems to be a mockery of his own as his henchmen work against his will and objective.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Can US defeat COVID-19 and keep the republic?
    Can US defeat COVID-19 and keep the republic?
    Indian state sponsored terrorism in Sri Lanka
    Indian state sponsored terrorism in Sri Lanka
    Bhatbhateni Supermarket outlets open from today
    Bhatbhateni Supermarket outlets open from today
    Mahabir Pun becomes sentimental when a youth in Korea offers Rs. 2 lakhs as donation
    Mahabir Pun becomes sentimental when a youth in Korea offers Rs. 2 lakhs as donation
    Rapid test positive youth reported negative in PCR test
    Rapid test positive youth reported negative in PCR test
    Oli’s vow to root out corruption proves to be false, henchmen favour Omni Group
    Oli’s vow to root out corruption proves to be false, henchmen favour Omni Group
    People compelled to return home on foot
    People compelled to return home on foot
    Two aircraft arrive with medical consignments at TIA, one overshoots while landing
    Two aircraft arrive with medical consignments at TIA, one overshoots while landing
    Health workers to undergo COVID-19 tests
    Health workers to undergo COVID-19 tests
    Nepali Congress strongly opposes govt’s decision
    Nepali Congress strongly opposes govt’s decision

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology