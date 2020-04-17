People compelled to return home on foot

Kathmandu, 17 April: People from low income group doing labour works in the Kathmandu Valley are compelled to return their home by travelling hundreds of kms on foot.

As they had no money and no food, they decided to go back to their home even by walking. The government announced lockdown and extended it again and again without addressing the problem of the people surviving from labour work, they were compelled to travel on foot.

This trend of returning home on foot has continued since the lockdown was introduced in the country and ban on public transportation.

Along with announcement of lockdown, either the government had to supply relief package for those needy people or had to manage transportation to return them to their home district. The government even could manage buses belonging to the Nepal Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and private schools if it had tried to address the problem of such low income group people in the Valley, reports are appeared in different media.

People’s News Monitoring Service